Amid Eased Curbs, 24 States See Big Spike in Coronavirus Cases, New Growth Centres Emerge

Amid the beginning of Unlock 1, India may soon see a rise in Covid-19 cases as various states register an upward trend in their coronavirus graphs, since the last few days.

At least 24 states and Union Territories are reporting infection growth at a rate faster than the Indian average of 4.39% in its 7-day compounded growth rate, the Indian Express reports.

In the last three days, Uttar Pradesh has reported two big coronavirus hikes, while Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana saw an abnormal rise of infections on Sunday.

Assam and Tripura have been reporting Covid-19 growth of over 10% daily for more than a week, the report states. Karnataka has now made it into the list of top 10 states in the country with the highest infections.

Other states registering a hike in number of Covid-19 infections are West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi are registering 1,300 to 1,500 cases each, daily. The capital has the third highest infections in the country while TN sports the second highest case load.

The only good news comes from the Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, which are among the top five states. Their infection rates have been slowing down, which has ensured a contraction in the Indian growth rate, too.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are also reporting infections at a rate less than the national average.

However, the influence of the three states over the national rate might not last for long as Delhi and Tamil Nadu begin to register highest cases each day.

According to the report, the share of these five top states in the national caseload has already started receding.

While these states accounted for 74% of all infections in India until recently, it has now reached 68% and is registering a downward trend.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, now make 45% of the cases. They had previously accounted for 52% of the total infections in the country.

The national growth rate has continued to decline for over a month even as most lockdown restrictions are eased. The country's growth rate stands at 4.38% right now; the lowest since Covid-19 outbreak started in March, the report states.

However, amid these eased restrictions, a growth in cases is being seen almost everywhere.

States which previously had limited cases are now also registering a spike - like Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Goa, IE states.

New growth centres have also emerged, such as Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal.

Coronavirus is now more evenly spread than before geographically, and this process may only consolidate in the coming days.