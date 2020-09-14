As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPs

Parliament's Monsoon Session, the first one since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, began on Monday, 14 September at 9 am. PM Modi arrived at the Parliament and addressed the media ahead of the session, saying he believed that all members of the Parliament would give a united message that the country stands with its soldiers.

The Monsoon Session will see Parliament gathering for the first time after the lockdown. According to the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses.

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distancing norms. On the first day, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm but from 15 September to 1 October, Lok Sabha sessions will be from 3 pm to 7 pm including Saturdays and Sundays, and the Rajya Sabha would meet from 9 am till 1 pm.

Lok Sabha Adjourned for 1 Hour

The session in the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for an hour.

MPs Pay Tribute to Leaders Who Passed Away

As Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins, MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.

Adjournment Notices in Monsoon Session

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh today gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh. DMK and CPI(M), on the other hand, gave an Adjournment Motion notice over the 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

Believe MPs Will Give United Message That India Stands With Its Soldiers: PM Modi

PM Modi addressed the media ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, saying, “Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's coronavirus and there's duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them.”

He also stressed that the country hoped that a vaccine would be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, and that scientists succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem.

“I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Farooq Abdullah To Attend Parliament, First Time Since Article 370 Move

Lok Sabha MP and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah arrived in Delhi on Sunday to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, his first visit to the national capital after the abrogation of Article 370.

The National Conference president is likely to be in focus since he was under detention during the last two sessions.

Bills Expected to Be Discussed

The government has lined up 23 new bills for introduction in the Monsoon Session. Of these, 11 seek to replace ordinances, reported PTI.

One of the ordinances that the government intends to pass as a bill is one that relates to providing preventive measures against violence on healthcare personnel.

Another ordinance that is set to be replaced by a bill is one that deals with reduction of MPs’ salaries by 30 percent, starting 1 April 2020. The amount thus saved will be used to tackle the pandemic.

Special COVID-19 Norms in Parliament

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distance norms.

On the first day of the session, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9am to 1pm, and the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm. The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes.

On subsequent days, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 9 am till 1pm while the Lok Sabha will meet from 3pm to 7pm, reported The Deccan Chronicle.

No All-Party Meetings Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

NDTV reported on Sunday, 13 September, that no all-party meetings will be held before the session begins on Monday. This is a departure from the usual, and is perhaps happening for the first time in two decades, the report said. However, there will be a Business Advisory Committee meeting on Sunday to discuss the agenda in the monsoon session, which will be “nearly an all party meeting,” Hindustan Times reported. At this meeting, concerns such as the abolition of Question Hour and the curtailing of Zero Hour may be raised.

