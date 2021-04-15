Amid COVID-19 surge, CBSE postpones Class 12 exam; status and likely dates of board exams in states

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.

According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.

Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.

Sr.No.

Board/State

Class 10 exam

Class 12 exam

Status

Likely Date/Assessment

Status

Likely Date/Assessment

1

CBSE

Cancelled

Assessment method to be decided by Board

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam

2

CISCE

Decision soon

From 5 May

Underway

From 8 April

3

Maharashtra

Postponed

Likely in June

Postponed

Likely during end of May

4

Tamil Nadu

Cancelled

As Scheduled

5 to 31 May

5

Karnataka

As scheduled

From 21 June

No decision to postpone

From 24 May

6

Madhya Pradesh

Postponed

Likely in June

Postponed

Likely in June

7

West Bengal

Scheduled for June, decision to be taken

Scheduled for June, decision to be taken

8

Rajasthan

Postponed

Not announced

Postponed

Not announced

9

Himachal Pradesh

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 May

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 May

10

Punjab

Canceled

Postponed

20 April to 24 May

11

Chhattisgarh

Postponed

Not announced

As scheduled

3 to 24 May

12

Uttar Pradesh

Postponed

New dates to be considered in May

Postponed

New dates to be considered in May

13

Gujarat

Postponed

To be announced on 15 May

Postponed

To be announced on 15 May

14

Andhra Pradesh

As scheduled

June

May

15

Kerala

Underway

8 to 29 April

Underway

8 to 26 April

16

Jharkhand

As scheduled

4 to 21 May

As scheduled

4 to 21 May

17

Telangana

Decision soon

From 1 May

Decision soon

From 17 May

18

Odisha

Postponed

To be announced later

As scheduled

To be announced later

19

Meghalaya

Decision soon

19 April to 3 May

As scheduled

16 April to 12 May

20

Bihar

Results declared

20 January to 24 February

Completed

2 to 13 February

21

Assam

As scheduled

May

As scheduled

May

22

Manipur

5 May to 9 June

23

Jammu and Kashmir

Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir

Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir

24

Nagaland

7 to 21 April

6 to 29 April

25

Goa

As scheduled

13 May to 4 June

As scheduled

26 April to 15 May

26

Haryana

Cancelled

Postponed

Not announced

27

Tripura

19 May to 4 June

18 May to 11 June

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates of exams have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

