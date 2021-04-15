Amid COVID-19 surge, CBSE postpones Class 12 exam; status and likely dates of board exams in states

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.

According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.

Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.

Sr.No. Board/State Class 10 exam Class 12 exam Status Likely Date/Assessment Status Likely Date/Assessment 1 CBSE Cancelled Assessment method to be decided by Board Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam 2 CISCE Decision soon From 5 May Underway From 8 April 3 Maharashtra Postponed Likely in June Postponed Likely during end of May 4 Tamil Nadu Cancelled As Scheduled 5 to 31 May 5 Karnataka As scheduled From 21 June No decision to postpone From 24 May 6 Madhya Pradesh Postponed Likely in June Postponed Likely in June 7 West Bengal Scheduled for June, decision to be taken Scheduled for June, decision to be taken 8 Rajasthan Postponed Not announced Postponed Not announced 9 Himachal Pradesh Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 May Postponed Situation to be reviewed on 1 May 10 Punjab Canceled Postponed 20 April to 24 May 11 Chhattisgarh Postponed Not announced As scheduled 3 to 24 May 12 Uttar Pradesh Postponed New dates to be considered in May Postponed New dates to be considered in May 13 Gujarat Postponed To be announced on 15 May Postponed To be announced on 15 May 14 Andhra Pradesh As scheduled June May 15 Kerala Underway 8 to 29 April Underway 8 to 26 April 16 Jharkhand As scheduled 4 to 21 May As scheduled 4 to 21 May 17 Telangana Decision soon From 1 May Decision soon From 17 May 18 Odisha Postponed To be announced later As scheduled To be announced later 19 Meghalaya Decision soon 19 April to 3 May As scheduled 16 April to 12 May 20 Bihar Results declared 20 January to 24 February Completed 2 to 13 February 21 Assam As scheduled May As scheduled May 22 Manipur 5 May to 9 June 23 Jammu and Kashmir Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir 24 Nagaland 7 to 21 April 6 to 29 April 25 Goa As scheduled 13 May to 4 June As scheduled 26 April to 15 May 26 Haryana Cancelled Postponed Not announced 27 Tripura 19 May to 4 June 18 May to 11 June

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates of exams have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

