Amid COVID-19 surge, CBSE postpones Class 12 exam; status and likely dates of board exams in states
Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.
According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.
Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examination.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.
Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.
Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.
Sr.No.
Board/State
Class 10 exam
Class 12 exam
Status
Likely Date/Assessment
Status
Likely Date/Assessment
1
CBSE
Cancelled
Assessment method to be decided by Board
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam
2
CISCE
Decision soon
From 5 May
Underway
From 8 April
3
Maharashtra
Postponed
Likely in June
Postponed
Likely during end of May
4
Tamil Nadu
Cancelled
As Scheduled
5 to 31 May
5
Karnataka
As scheduled
From 21 June
No decision to postpone
From 24 May
6
Madhya Pradesh
Postponed
Likely in June
Postponed
Likely in June
7
West Bengal
Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
8
Rajasthan
Postponed
Not announced
Postponed
Not announced
9
Himachal Pradesh
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
10
Punjab
Canceled
Postponed
20 April to 24 May
11
Chhattisgarh
Postponed
Not announced
As scheduled
3 to 24 May
12
Uttar Pradesh
Postponed
New dates to be considered in May
Postponed
New dates to be considered in May
13
Gujarat
Postponed
To be announced on 15 May
Postponed
To be announced on 15 May
14
Andhra Pradesh
As scheduled
June
May
15
Kerala
Underway
8 to 29 April
Underway
8 to 26 April
16
Jharkhand
As scheduled
4 to 21 May
As scheduled
4 to 21 May
17
Telangana
Decision soon
From 1 May
Decision soon
From 17 May
18
Odisha
Postponed
To be announced later
As scheduled
To be announced later
19
Meghalaya
Decision soon
19 April to 3 May
As scheduled
16 April to 12 May
20
Bihar
Results declared
20 January to 24 February
Completed
2 to 13 February
21
Assam
As scheduled
May
As scheduled
May
22
Manipur
5 May to 9 June
23
Jammu and Kashmir
Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
24
Nagaland
7 to 21 April
6 to 29 April
25
Goa
As scheduled
13 May to 4 June
As scheduled
26 April to 15 May
26
Haryana
Cancelled
Postponed
Not announced
27
Tripura
19 May to 4 June
18 May to 11 June
With inputs from PTI
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates of exams have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
