Amid COVID-19 spike, IB cancels exams across India; status of exams in all states
The International Baccalaureate (IB) on Thursday said it has canceled its examinations across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
The IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to rising cases of COVID-19, and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, it said in an official statement.
India will follow the non-examination route for the diploma programme, the career-related programme, and the alternative task for the middle years programme, the board said.
"We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school's IB coordinator," the statement added.
This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.
The Telangana government on Thursday ordered the cancellation of class 10 board exams, saying the result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criteria developed by the SSC board, and postponed the second-year intermediate exams. A review of the Class 12 exam will be held in the first week of June and the dates of the exams will be announced at least 15 days in advance, said a government order.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.
" DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 15, 2021
According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.
Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that the state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding the Class 10 examination.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.
West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.
Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.
Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.
Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.
Sr.No.
Board/State
Class 10 exam
Class 12 exam
Status
Likely Date/Assessment
Status
Likely Date/Assessment
1
CBSE
Canceled
Assessment method to be decided by Board
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam
2
CISCE
Decision soon
From 5 May
Underway
From 8 April
3
IB
Canceled
Coursework marks, predicted grades
Canceled
Coursework marks, predicted grades
4
Maharashtra
Postponed
Likely in June
Postponed
Likely during end of May
5
Tamil Nadu
Canceled
As Scheduled
5 to 31 May
6
Karnataka
As scheduled
From 21 June
No decision to postpone
From 24 May
7
Madhya Pradesh
Postponed
Likely in June
Postponed
Likely in June
8
West Bengal
Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
Scheduled for June, decision to be taken
9
Rajasthan
Postponed
Not announced
Postponed
Not announced
10
Himachal Pradesh
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
Postponed
Situation to be reviewed on 1 May
11
Punjab
Canceled
Postponed
20 April to 24 May
12
Chhattisgarh
Postponed
Not announced
As scheduled
3 to 24 May
13
Uttar Pradesh
Postponed
New dates to be considered in May
Postponed
New dates to be considered in May
14
Gujarat
Postponed
To be announced on 15 May
Postponed
To be announced on 15 May
15
Andhra Pradesh
As scheduled
June
May
16
Kerala
Underway
8 to 29 April
Underway
8 to 26 April
17
Jharkhand
As scheduled
4 to 21 May
As scheduled
4 to 21 May
18
Telangana
Canceled
Objective criteria to be developed by SSC board
Postponed
Review in the first week of June
19
Odisha
Postponed
To be announced later
Postponed
To be announced later
20
Meghalaya
Decision soon
19 April to 3 May
As scheduled
16 April to 12 May
21
Bihar
Results declared
20 January to 24 February
Completed
2 to 13 February
22
Assam
As scheduled
May
As scheduled
May
23
Manipur
5 May to 9 June
24
Jammu and Kashmir
Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir
25
Nagaland
7 to 21 April
6 to 29 April
26
Goa
As scheduled
13 May to 4 June
As scheduled
26 April to 15 May
27
Haryana
Canceled
Postponed
Not announced
28
Tripura
19 May to 4 June
18 May to 11 June
With inputs from PTI
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates of exams have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
