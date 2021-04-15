Amid COVID-19 spike, IB cancels exams across India, CISCE to decide today; status of exams in all states

FP Staff
·5-min read

The International Baccalaureate (IB) on Thursday said it has canceled its examinations across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to rising cases of COVID-19, and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations and education boards, it said in an official statement.

India will follow the non-examination route for the diploma programme, the career-related programme and the alternative task for the middle years programme, the board said.

"We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school's IB coordinator," the statement added.

This comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Wednesday announced the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also followed suit and decided to postpone the state board exams.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday cancelled Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 examinations.

According to reports, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 will be promoted without an examination. The CMO said a decision regarding the PSEB Class 12 exams, which have already been postponed, would be taken later based on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Some states like Andhra Pradesh reportedly said the board examinations will be held as per schedule. Meghalaya deputy chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state board will hold class 12 examinations as per schedule but added that state government is waiting for an update of the review conducted by Additional Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, in charge of education, for holding class 10 examination.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said an appropriate decision will be taken giving priority to the health of students. The exams are scheduled to start in June.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the state government would study and discuss the CBSE's move of cancelling its Class 10 exam.

Maharashtra, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, had already announced changes in the board exam schedule while officials in Jharkhand , Odisha and Assam, had said the exams would be held as per schedule. Tamil Nadu has also scrapped the Class 10 board exams this year.

Following is the state-wise schedule of board exams. It is to be noted that the situation remains fluid and students are advised to keep checking for updates in their respective states.

Sr.No.

Board/State

Class 10 exam

Class 12 exam

Status

Likely Date/Assessment

Status

Likely Date/Assessment

1

CBSE

Canceled

Assessment method to be decided by Board

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 June, students to be informed 15 days prior to exam

2

CISCE

Decision soon

From 5 May

Underway

From 8 April

3

IB

Canceled

Coursework marks, predicted grades

Canceled

Coursework marks, predicted grades

4

Maharashtra

Postponed

Likely in June

Postponed

Likely during end of May

5

Tamil Nadu

Canceled

As Scheduled

5 to 31 May

6

Karnataka

As scheduled

From 21 June

No decision to postpone

From 24 May

7

Madhya Pradesh

Postponed

Likely in June

Postponed

Likely in June

8

West Bengal

Scheduled for June, decision to be taken

Scheduled for June, decision to be taken

9

Rajasthan

Postponed

Not announced

Postponed

Not announced

10

Himachal Pradesh

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 May

Postponed

Situation to be reviewed on 1 May

11

Punjab

Canceled

Postponed

20 April to 24 May

12

Chhattisgarh

Postponed

Not announced

As scheduled

3 to 24 May

13

Uttar Pradesh

Postponed

New dates to be considered in May

Postponed

New dates to be considered in May

14

Gujarat

Postponed

To be announced on 15 May

Postponed

To be announced on 15 May

15

Andhra Pradesh

As scheduled

June

May

16

Kerala

Underway

8 to 29 April

Underway

8 to 26 April

17

Jharkhand

As scheduled

4 to 21 May

As scheduled

4 to 21 May

18

Telangana

Decision soon

From 1 May

Decision soon

From 17 May

19

Odisha

Postponed

To be announced later

Postponed

To be announced later

20

Meghalaya

Decision soon

19 April to 3 May

As scheduled

16 April to 12 May

21

Bihar

Results declared

20 January to 24 February

Completed

2 to 13 February

22

Assam

As scheduled

May

As scheduled

May

23

Manipur

5 May to 9 June

24

Jammu and Kashmir

Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir

Underway in Jammu, completed in Kashmir

25

Nagaland

7 to 21 April

6 to 29 April

26

Goa

As scheduled

13 May to 4 June

As scheduled

26 April to 15 May

27

Haryana

Canceled

Postponed

Not announced

28

Tripura

19 May to 4 June

18 May to 11 June

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates of exams have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Also See: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: International Baccalaureate cancels exams across India amid the surge in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 update: 15-day curfew in Maharashtra; Centre fast-tracks EUA for foreign vaccines

COVID 19 update: Mumbai reports 31 deaths in 24 hrs, highest since October; 10,030 test positive for coronavirus

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • 'War-like situation in Pakistan', protest continues over arrest of Islamist party leader

    Islamabad [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Violent protests continued in Pakistan on Tuesday for the second day against the arrest of radical Islamist party leader as demonstrators blocked roads in several major Pakistani cities, including the country's largest city of Karachi, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Maha Lockdown-like Curfew: From Queries on House Helps to Shopping Rules, Here's Your Go-to Guide

    As per the government's order as part of the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, no one will be allowed to step out without a valid reason and all establishments and public places will remain shut for the next 15 days.

  • Delhi Gang Extorts Rs 10 Lakh from Rich Elderly on False Sexual Assault Allegations, 3 Held

    The SP of Rajori Garden police station arrested, Poonam (31), Sonia (28) -- both sisters and resident of Tagore Garden -- and Kiran (30) from Meerut.

  • The Men in the Middle: Why Government's Direct Payment to Farmers Has Angered Arhatiyas

    Farmers' protest is funded by middlemen who saw new laws undoing the system that helped them. Direct transfer changes control of cash flow, makes income transparent.

  • ‘Well Done, Modi Ji’: Oppn on Move to Scrap, Postpone CBSE Exams

    “This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

  • Rahul lands in Bengal: will it benefit the BJP?

    Social media was abuzz with memes suggesting that the ‘real star campaigner of the BJP’ has arrived in Bengal — meaning Rahul Gandhi.

  • Lockdown or Curfew? Confused Netizens Take to Memes as Maharashtra Imposes New Covid-19 Rules

    Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of more than five people. But authorities have decided to not allow anyone to move in public places without a valid reason.

  • Horoscope Today, 15 April 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Aries, Tauras, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

    Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 15, 2021: Aries needs to take a break to ease the stress, know what the stars have in store for you

  • 'Don't be choosy, take admission where you can get it': First-person account of COVID-19 survivor Rajesh Sharma

    Most of us assumed post-October and November that COVID-19 was gone or had reduced. This was a blunder because we let our guards drop

  • Sony unveils Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III with variable telephoto lenses: All you need to know

    Both Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and a 4,500 mAh battery.

  • World at risk of ‘great polarisation’, Scott Morrison tells Indian forum

    Democracy and liberal norms are ‘under assault’, the Australian prime minister tells the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi Scott Morrison says democratic nations are being threatened by foreign interference and state-sponsored cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP The world is at risk of “a great polarisation” between autocracies and democracies, Scott Morrison has declared, while also appearing to take aim at China for using “economic coercion” as “a tool of statecraft”. The Australian prime minister told an audience in India on Thursday that liberal rules and norms were “under assault”, tensions over territorial claims in the Indo-Pacific region were growing, and militaries were being modernised “at an unprecedented rate”. Painting a bleak picture of the state of the world, Morrison said democratic nations were “being threatened and coerced by foreign interference” and cyber-attacks from state-sponsored actors were becoming more sophisticated and frequent. While he did not mention China by name, Morrison alluded to the series of trade actions taken by Beijing against Australian export sectors over the past year when he said: “Economic coercion is being employed as a tool of statecraft.” In a virtual address to the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Morrison argued Australia and like-minded nations including India needed to “act more consistently, more cohesively, more often, in our shared interests”, including on economic security. Amid international pressure on Australia to take more ambitious action on the climate crisis, Morrison also said “global environmental issues” were another area in which countries needed to work together, but he did not elaborate. While characterising the Indo-Pacific as “a dynamic and diverse region full of promise”, Morrison said decision-makers in Canberra were “not blind to the geopolitical realities”, including increasing strategic competition between the US and China. “Liberal rules and norms are under assault,” Morrison said in a sharpening of his language about global trends. “And there is a great polarisation that our world is at risk of moving towards – a polarisation between authoritarian regimes and autocracies, and the liberal democracies that we love.” He cast India and Australia as being among members of the democratic camp, saying the two countries shared a passion “for our democratic freedoms, our commitment to the rule of law, a free and open Indo-Pacific”. He made those comments despite recent warnings from analysts about a backsliding in democratic conditions in India, including a deterioration of political and civil liberties. Speaking from Western Australia, Morrison argued the Covid-19 pandemic had “accelerated and accentuated many of the strategic trends that have created this very real strain”. But the pandemic had also created momentum for like-minded countries “to work together like never before” and “inspired action to defend our collective interests”. He cited elevation of the Quad grouping of Australia, India, the US and Japan after Joe Biden hosted the first leader-level talks last month. The grouping – viewed warily by China, which sees it as an attempt to contain its rise – had previously only held meetings among officials and foreign ministers. Morrison said the Australian government had “looked on with admiration” as India had taken “an increasingly active role in the Indian Ocean and the wider Indo-Pacific region”. It was a sign that India was “a friend who will help build our region where all nations can prosper”. The prime minister also welcomed the return of Australia to the Malabar naval exercises alongside India, Japan and the US late last year. Despite warning of the risk of a “great polarisation” between autocracies and democracies, Morrison continued to affirm that Australia would push for “a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific underpinned by rules of law and respect for sovereignty”. He called for “a strategic balance that favours freedom”. In an implicit message that Australia was deepening its ties with a range of countries across the region, rather than giving the Quad grouping excessive attention, Morrison said Canberra had enhanced its relationships with Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and “our Pacific family”. He said Australia was providing extra support to Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste amid Covid-19 and flooding emergencies. China has argued that it did not initiate the challenges in the relationship with Australia, accusing Canberra of joining a Washington-led effort to contain it – something Morrison disputes. Chinese diplomats have called on the Australian government to drop “the cold war mentality” and to look at China’s rise as “an opportunity not a threat, otherwise the whole trajectory will be derailed”. China’s foreign ministry has also argued it is “interference” in its internal affairs for Australia to raise concerns about human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, and the militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea. Morrison announced earlier on Thursday that the final 80 Australian troops in Afghanistan would be home by September – in line with the withdrawal announced by Biden on Wednesday. Morrison said the move was in line with last year’s defence policy update, which emphasised the need for the Australian defence force to shift focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific.

  • Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 but no plans to cut short Kumbh Mela

    More RT-PCR test reports are awaited and the trend shows that the number of infected persons in the Kumbh Mela Kshetra is likely to climb.

  • Keeping Your Windows Open Could Help Curb the Spread of Covid-19, Say Experts

    The virus is most likely to spread through inhalation at close range rather than through contact with surfaces or at long range

  • DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications for 1,809 vacancies end today at dsssb.delhi.gov.in; check steps to apply here

    Aspirants from the unreserved category can pay a fee of Rs 100 to register for the exam. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are exempted from paying the registration fee

  • Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Delhi; Malls, Gyms, Spas Shut; Essential Services Exempted

    Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in Delhi on Thursday. While essential services have been allowed, there will be special markets with special arrangements.

  • French Embassy Advises Citizens to Leave Pakistan Over 'Serious Threats'

    On Wednesday, the Pakistani government moved to ban an extremist political party whose leader had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

  • Has India Failed in Detecting the Double Mutant Covid Spread?

    National Virology Centre, Pune, in genome sequencing analysis of 361 test samples from Maharashtra has found that the coronavirus double mutant was the main reason behind Covid-19 spread.

  • CISCE board exams: Council likely to announce decision on conducting ICSE, ISC exams today

    The ICSE exam was scheduled to begin on 4 May and would end on 7 June, while ISC would have concluded on 18 June, as per the initial timetable

  • Bookings for Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now open in India

    Bajaj Auto Limited has started accepting online bookings for its Chetak electric scooter in India, on payment of Rs. 2,000. The cancellation charges stand at Rs. 1,000. To recall, the company had stopped the vehicle's bookings in September 2020 due to the supply chain issues. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a full-LED lighting setup and delivers a range of 95km per charge.

  • ‘Shouldn’t Compare Kumbh Mela & Nizamuddin Markaz’: Uttarakhand CM

    The Markaz was held in a closed space whereas the Kumbh is being held in the open, said Rawat.