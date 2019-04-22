'Amethi ke sath sautela jaisa vyavahar kiya': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit once again at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi said, "In these 5 years, 'Chowkidar' guarded only Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. Chowkidar gave Rs 5 lakh 55 thousand crores to India's 15 most rich persons. He snatched your money from your pocket and gave them to 'thieves' like Anil Ambani. Whatever we did for you, they snatched it from Amethi. Narendra Modi did not steal from citizens of India but he did the most stealing from you people. In last 5 years, whatever we did for you, Narendra Modi snatched it from you. They behaved as 'sautela' with Amethi."