American trainers lead English courses for Indian educators in support of new NEP

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): With an aim to further strengthen the US-India relationship, American trainers recently led English courses for Indian educators in support of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

According to the statement of US Embassy and Consulates in India, Minister Counselor for Public Affairs David Kennedy congratulated over 650 pre-service teachers on Monday on their graduation from two 10-week online courses the US government designed, which leveraged the "latest thinking in the foreign-language acquisition and critical-thinking development".

The US Mission to India implemented these courses in partnership with nine women's teacher-training colleges of the University of Delhi in response to India's new NEP.

Led by 19 US government-funded American English Language fellows, the virtual courses incorporated hands-on experience with new classroom technologies, enhancing teachers' abilities to support the development of their students' English language proficiency in all subject areas, as well as critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, digital literacy, and other 21st-century skills as directed by the NEP, the statement read.

Graduates will use the skills they learned in the program to benefit thousands of elementary and middle-school students. "These skills will help these teachers' students in every aspect of their future, whether in higher education or employment," Kennedy said.

At the virtual graduation ceremony, Principal of Miranda House, Dr Bijaylaxmi Nanda said, "The 21st-century skills that teachers learned to address through English language instruction include such vital abilities as media and technology literacy, collaboration, leadership, and of course, critical thinking skills."

"The US government promotes the learning and teaching of American English to deepen and enrich engagement between the American people and those of other countries. Our efforts help build bridges between cultures and expand access to global job markets. Through English, we connect and communicate and further strengthen the US-India relationship," the statement added. (ANI)