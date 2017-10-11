American swimmer Ervin named Delhi Half Marathon's ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Four-time Olympic medallist swimmer Anthony Ervin has been named event ambassador for the 10th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled for November 19, it was announced on Wednesday.

"Year on year, we have kept up with the tradition of bringing an international sportsperson who, with their achievements, are inspiration to all our participants. We are absolutely thrilled to have Anthony Ervin this year," said Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International -- the promoters of the event.

This will be Ervin's first visit to India. "I am honoured to be part of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 as the event ambassador. As I know, this race is one of the most sought-after running events for elite and amateurs alike. The event has not only attracted top athletes from around the world but also inspired Delhi to take up running for a healthy lifestyle sparking an unprecedented running culture in the city," he said.

"I look forward to experiencing the excitement and energy first hand and also to engage the runners and motivate them," expressed the 36-year-old American.

Ervin has the distinction of being the youngest and oldest medal winner in men's 50m freestyle at Olympics. He too brings with him an unusual yet astounding personal story that led him to win the 50 metre freestyle gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics 16 years after he won his first gold medal in the same event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

At 35, this feat not only made Ervin the oldest individual Olympic gold medal winner in swimming and took away the record from swimming legend Michael Phelps; it also made this victory one of the greatest comeback stories in sporting history.

--IANS

pur/dg