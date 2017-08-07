American sprinter Bowie wins gold in 100m at worlds

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Tori Bowie of the US took the gold medal in the women's 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships here.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, winner in both the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was the favourite going into the race but was forced to settle for fifth place on Sunday, reports Efe.

Bowie's upset victory came a day after compatriot Justin Gatlin outperformed Jamaican legend Usain Bolt to win the men's 100m.

The Mississippi native finished first with a time of 10.85, followed by Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Talou at 10.86. Dutch runner Dafne Schippers won the bronze with a time of 10.96.

The disappointing performance on Sunday was Thompson's first defeat this year in the 100m, a race she ran in 10.71 at a meet in June in Kingston.

--IANS

