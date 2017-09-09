American runners are slowing down: What an exhaustive new research study has found

The World Championships in Athletics organised by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in London, from 4 to 13 August, saw the US come third in the women's marathon, and 16th in the men's marathon. The overall race participation and performance of US runners on the world and Olympic stage belies a deeply disturbing trend, brought forth by the latest research. American marathon runners, on an average, have never been slower " across gender, and distance. The only ones not slowing down are the top elite runners.

The research study, which claims to be among the most exhaustive ones tracking running race results, analysed 34 million race results from 28,732 different races, across distances of 5 km, 10 km, half marathons, and full marathons, from 1996 to 2016. Released on a Danish website " RunRepeat.com on 4 July " the study was led by Jens Jakob Andersen, a former competitive runner and statistician from Copenhagen Business School; and Ivanka Andreeva Nikolova, who holds a PhD in Mathematical Analysis.

The study also found that the intuitive answers for the slowdown circulated via hearsay, blogposts, and forum comments, are far from true: No, the increase in proportion of women participants; increase in percentage of people with inappropriate fitness level who just walk the race; or just an increase in new participants who are slower than others " are not valid arguments.

"The persistence of those myths is due to the fact that they make sense," says Nikolova. The data does show that women are slower and the number of female participants is on the rise; older people are generally slower, and the average age of participants is increasing; and that the total number of participants is rising. "But when we dig deeper, the reality is a bit more complex," she adds.

The data showed that the slowdown is at every level " fast runners, slow runners, everyone is slowing down. Moreover, the slow participants are slowing down at a much higher rate than the faster ones, such that the fast ones cannot compensate. "A very real possibility is that the rise in the number of participants is a downside for the faster runners," the study states.

When Mindy Solkin, 65, a running coach based in Philadelphia started running 30 years ago, she trained properly, and was committed to the sport. But now, she says, she sees a rise in social or lifestyle runners, whose focus is not fitness or competition. "There is apathy about proper training with mostly the newer runners. They just don't take it seriously," she says. "It's not like they are being mean about it, it's just that that's not what they are there for."

The research also showed that the rise in the numbers of female participants has less effect (46 percent), in the slowing of pace than the decrease in the speed of men (54 percent). "This is so because men are becoming slower much faster than the number of women participants is rising," the researchers state in their study.

chart1 More

The average rate of slowdown for the slowest men over the last 17 years has been 21.2 percent, while for women it is 13.4 percent. The fastest male participants have slowed down on average with 9.94 percent over the last 17 years, while females are at 9.87 percent.

The researchers say that any comment on the reasons for men slowing down at faster rate than women would be speculation. "It could be that women generally prepare more; or that they are more health conscious than men, mostly because of pregnancy and motherhood."

The study estimates that if this trend continues, female and male runners will have the same pace by 2045.

But they are quick to note that "due to physiological differences between men and women, this is not likely to happen."

chart 2 More

