American Reese lands fourth long jump world title

London, Aug 12 (IANS) American Brittney Reese claimed her fourth women's long jump world title at the World Athletics Championships here.

Reese, who had previously won the event in 2009, 2011 and 2013, soared and landed at 7.02 meters for the gold. Darya Klishina of Russia took silver in a season-best 7 meters and another American Tianna Bartoletta, the reigning Olympic champion, finished third in 6.97, reports Xinhua news agency.

Reese, who also won the gold medal in the same stadium five years ago at the 2012 Olympic Games, made the winning jump in her third attempt after her only successful trial in the first one of 6.75.

The 30-year-old dedicated her victory to her grandfather, who had died two weeks earlier. In her sombre post-race activity, she displayed the words that had been written on the inside of her vest number - "RIP Paw Paw."

Klinshina, 26, was satisified with a medal, her first from a world championships. "It's my most important result. I didn't jump seven meters for six years and I just missed those longer jumps."

"I was waiting many years (for 7m). I wanted to show this result in an Olympic Games, but I did not have a chance with the whole situation around me. Now it was the right time, at a world championships, to jump this," said the twice European indoor champion.

A disappointed Bartoletta said: "I just didn't get any rhythm. I was just too late on the board and I couldn't hit it right. I kept trying to stay mentally strong throughout the competition and it got me a medal but I'm disappointed that I couldn't deliver my true form."

