American Rapper Tyga arrived in Mumbai on November 29 ahead of his participation in the much awaited Sunburn festival in Goa. The rapper was dressed in a printed blue hoodie and was surrounded by his security personnel as he navigated his way through the paparazzi. Tyga is best-known for super hit songs like 'Rack City', 'Ayo' and 'Still Got It'. This is Tyga's first ever concert in India.