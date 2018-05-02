'American Gods' season 2 begins production

London, May 2 (IANS) Dodging a possible cancellation, the makers of TV show "American Gods" have started production work for the second season of the fantasy series.

The fantasy show, available in India on Internet video-on-demand service Amazon Prime Video India, is based on a novel by Neil Gaiman, and presents a modern-day take on Greek mythology about the power struggle between the traditional Gods of mythology from around the world.

Gaiman released an official video announcing the start of production. The video also confirms that "American Gods" will be returning in 2019, read a statement to IANS.

The video, which was posted on April 30 on Gaiman's personal Twitter handle, was shot on set at The House on the Rock and includes shout outs from both Gaiman himself, protagonist Shadow Moon played by Ricky Whittle and cast member Yetide Badaki, who will return in her role as Bilquis.

In the video, Whittle says "Where have you been?". To that, Gaiman says, "Hello, I'm Neil Gaiman. I'm at The House on the Rock. 'American Gods' is coming back for a new season, and we're just started the production."

He then teases, "Things are going to get darker. Things are going to get more dangerous."

Running high on violence and explicit sex scenes, the show boasts a racially diverse cast as it explores a story of how religion underwent change due to immigrants and their beliefs.

Prior to this, "American Gods" had been going through a lot to start season 2 production following the exit of its showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, reports aceshowbiz.com.

It was said that Fuller and Green parted ways with the drama after clashing with producer FremantleMedia over budget and creative direction for the second season of the series. Jesse Alexander is now taking over the duties with fellow showrunner and executive producer Gaiman.

--IANS

sug/rb/vm