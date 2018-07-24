American Express unveils global brand platform in India

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Financial services multinational American Express (Amex) American Express on Tuesday unveiled its new global brand platform and marketing campaign named "Powerful Backing: Dont Live Life/Dont Do Business Without It" in India.

The Amex platform, launched at an event here, reinforces that American Express is a relationship brand that has its customers back, the company's Indian arm said in a statement.

"A recent global study commissioned by American Express showed that more than half of people today are living hybrid lives, with personal and work life deeply intertwined. The study, conducted in eight markets including India, also revealed that two in three people feel they can achieve more because of this work-life integration," it said.

"The campaign is designed to meet people in the places where life and business intersect, both online and offline. Whether travelling, going to work, heading out to have fun, engaging with digital content or connecting on social media, Indians will be continuously reminded - American Express has got their back."

American Express Banking Corp India CEO Manoj Adlakha said in a statement: "This is the first time we're introducing a campaign that speaks to all of the customer segments we serve."

--IANS

bc/vd