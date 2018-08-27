American choreographer to hold workshops in Mumbai, Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) American singer-songwriter-dancer-choreographer Bobby Newberry will organise a 'Jazz Funk Master Class' in India in September.

"I have never been to India and it's a country with such passion, love for dance and arts. I really felt that I should visit India and throw myself into their love and culture," Newberry said in a statement.

"I want the dancers to grow as artistes and be stronger than they are now. So, for this I have initiated the method of dance workshop. I want the dancers to come in with open heart and mind rather than with any judgement, only then they will learn the real sense of dance.

"I know India has got so much talent and I feel they are so hungry to learn. I am just so excited to give it a start with the workshop in Mumbai."

The workshops will be held here on September 1 and in Delhi on September 2.

As a choreographer, he has a list of credits spanning live/stage, TV and music videos for artistes like Missy Elliot, The Pussycat Dolls and Eminem.

