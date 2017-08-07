American Bowie wins women's 100m title at Worlds

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist Tori Bowie captured the women's 100 metres title at the World Athletics Championships here.

The 26-year-old American threw herself at the line to take the gold in a season best of 10.85 seconds. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Cote D'Ivoire took silver in a personal best time of 10.86 seconds and Dutch woman Dafne Schippers won bronze in 10.96, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The dive doesn't feel too good now. But that has saved me at championships in the past. I never give up until I'm over the line," Bowie said.

"I have a few cuts but I'll be ready for the 200m. I'm not afraid of what is to come," she added.

Ta Lou was also happy with a silver and said: "It is a dream come true. I didn't expect to be in the top three because all the girls have the power and talent to make the podium."

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, the hot favourite to win the title, finished a disappointing fifth in 10.98.

"I didn't execute my race, which is a shame but I am healthy. I don't know what happened. I just wanted to get a good start but they raced well. I'll have to watch the video back because I don't know what went wrong," said Thompson, who landed a 100 and 200 golden double in Rio last year.

