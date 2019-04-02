Will amend AFSPA for balancing rights of security forces as well as human rights: P Chidambaram

While addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram said, "Sedition is a colonial era law; many eminent people said sedition must go. The sedition law today is an outdated we have made other laws like Defence of India Act, it has become redundant because of subsequent laws, as far as Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is concerned we said we will amend the law, balancing the rights of security forces as well as human rights and remove immunity in three cases enforce disappearance sexual violence and torture."