Ambulance Services in UP Gearing Up to Protect Kids As Covid Third Wave Fear Lurks

Uttar Pradesh’s 102 and 108 emergency ambulance services, serving as frontline warriors, will also facilitate Covid-19 medical treatment to children in the view of a probable third wave.

The ambulances have been equipped with the life-saving equipment for children so that they can be given first aid before they reach to the hospital during an emergency. And the staff has been trained to be sensitive towards parents or guardians of the Covid-affected children.

“The state must be equipped to serve all its citizens. Improve the response time and bring down the number of cancelled calls due to non-availability of ambulances for various reasons,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath has told the officials.

There are a total of 3,011 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and as many as 855 Community Health Centres (CHCs) in the state. While the number of PHCs in the urban areas is about 592. State capital Lucknow has over 9 CHCs, 28 PHCs, 52 health post centres and 8 urban PHCs, all of which are equipped with advanced technology and the state-of-the-art resources with adequate facilities for the children.

Following a proactive approach, the vehicles of 108, 102 fleet and 137 of Advance Life Support (ALS) ambulance services have been pressed into service by the state government which are equipped with oxygen cylinders and ‘ALS’, which includes both oxygen cylinders and ventilators, will be transporting patients from both rural and urban areas to their respective nearest hospitals for speedy treatment.

A 24-hour Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a team of more than 23,000 people have been working day and night as a part of the ambulance services. In view of the possibility of a third wave, the vehicles of 108, 102 and ALS ambulances have now been deployed in various districts. The service can be availed by calling on ‘108’ toll free number.

To track down COVID-19 infections in remote localities of the state, over 170 National Mobile Medical Units (NMMUs) in about 53 districts have also been put on alert.

Each of these mobile medical units will have a senior doctor, a nurse, lab technician, pharmacist apart from the driver and will tour remote areas of the cities in which they will be deployed. The life-saving equipment in these include Nebulizer, Electric Needle Destroyer, ECG Machine, Embu Bag, Autoscope, , Glucometer, Dressing Drum, Ophthalmoscope, Centrifuge Machine, Laryngoscope, Infrared thermometer and Hemoglobin Meter. The vehicle also has an LED installed on its exterior to promote the welfare schemes of the government in order to create awareness at the ground level.

