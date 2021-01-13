Ambience Group announces price revision at two of its flagship realty projects in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI, GURUGRAM and NOIDA, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambience Group, one of India's leading names in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors, has announced price revision at two of its flagship projects - Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions with immediate effect.

On a YoY basis, the current prices are now north by approximately 8% and are following a rising demand for premium and luxury housing, the company said in its statement.

The Company has also announced a three-day homebuyers' carnival at Creacions from 15th to 17th January. The period also coincides with Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated across India on 15th January and represents the onset of harvesting season.

The Delhi-headquartered Ambience Group has created a name for itself in the premium and luxury real estate segment. The two residential projects, Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions, located in Sector 50, Noida and Sector 22, Gurugram, respectively offer three- and four-bedroom units in the area range of 2,500 sq.ft. to 4,000 sq. ft.

'The price revision announcement marks the beginning of a new year and a new era. We are hopeful that the year 2021 will bring an end to the current pandemic, and the real estate sector and homebuyers will eventually benefit. This said, we are already witnessing a surge in demand for housing. A number of factors including lowered interest rates, ease of financing and conducive government policies announced in the past year have bolstered the housing demand. Moreover, luxury-premium housing at current rates are still a good bet in the long term,' said Mr. Ankush Kaul, President (Sales & Marketing) - Ambience Group.

With a price and location advantage, both the projects offer the ultimate in luxury living. Spread over an area of 3.5 acres, Ambience Tiverton is located in Sector 50 of Noida. Ambience Creacions, on the other hand is located in Sector 22 of Gurugram and is spread over 14.8 acres. Both are city center projects, close to a robust urban infrastructure with great connectivity.

Story continues

Tiverton has marvelous residences and comprises of seven towers with two apartments per floor. The beautifully crafted façade adds an accent to the Noida skyline. Tiverton also has exclusive limited edition penthouses on offer.

Creacions is designed for the discerning global citizen being just a short distance away from the Delhi International Airport. It has well-appointed and spacious two, three and four bedroom apartments and penthouses. The project encompasses cosmopolitan features, wide open spaces and is home to wandering paths and natural elements.

The Group also has its super luxury residential project Caitriona at Ambience Island, NH8 in Gurugram. The well-diversified Group also operates iconic malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, and premium office developments in Gurugram, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini. The Group also owns luxury hotels including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Hotel & Convention Centre, East Delhi.

Creacions Gurgoan- Haryana RERA Number 318 of 2017 dated 17.10.2017 – Registered by AMBIENCE PROJECTS AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE LIMITED Tiverton Noida- UP RERA Number UPRERAPRJ4249 – Registered by AMBIENCE PRIVATE LIMITED About Ambience Group: Ambience Group is one of India's leading group in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors. The group has created a name for itself in premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with its in-house construction and development capabilities.

For more information, please visit: http://ambiencegroup.in/ PWR PWR