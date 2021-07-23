Ambience Group announces Art of Luxury event for Home Buyers

NOIDA and GURGAON, India, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambience Group, one of India's leading names in the real estate, hospitality and education sectors, has today announced an exclusive offer for home buyers valid from 30th July 2021 to 1stAugust 2021.

The offer has been announced for the group's residential project, Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions, located in Sector 50, Noida and Sector 22, Gurugram, respectively.

The projects offer 3-4 bedroom units with sizes from 2500 sq. ft. to 4000 sq. ft. Prices for Creacions starts at Rs 2.92 Cr onwards and Tiverton at Rs 2.5 Cr onwards.

Art of Luxury is a limited period offer from Ambience Group where customers get an opportunity to see the best minds confluence together to share an opportunity which is as exclusive as rare it is. The exclusive offer for a select few, who choose to opt for Ambience Tiverton and Ambience Creacions, apartments in the next few days, will get options for furnishing their apartment.

'The luxury housing market in the NCR region has been on the bounce back for several months now. And with the current vaccination drive across India, we believe the housing sector will be one of the few sectors that will witness strong demand. Our projects in Noida and Gurgaon have seen a lot of queries in the past few weeks and is an indication of strong growth in the housing market, specially luxury housing, in the coming festive season,' said Ankush Kaul, President (Sales & Marketing) - Ambience Group.

With a price and location advantage, both the projects offer the ultimate in luxury living. Spread over an area of 3.5 acres, Ambience Tiverton is 'A' rated project by Noida authority, located in the heart of the best location in Noida at Sector 50 with 2 Side open plot adjacent to Meghdootam Park.

Ambience Tiverton has marvelous residences and comprises seven towers with two apartments per floor. The beautifully crafted façade adds an accent to the Noida skyline. Tiverton also has exclusive limited-edition penthouses on offer.

Ambience Creacions, on the other hand, is located in Sector 22 of Gurugram and is spread over 14.8 acres with 65% open area. Both are city center projects, close to a robust urban infrastructure with great connectivity. They are an integrated township with large green spaces, extra frills such as sprawling club house, multiple social interactive zone, gym, yoga studio, pollution and hygiene control thrown in.

Ambience Creacions is designed for the discerning global citizen being just a short distance away from the Delhi International Airport. It has well-appointed and spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and penthouses. The project encompasses cosmopolitan features; wide open spaces and is home to wandering paths and natural elements.

The well-diversified Group also operates iconic malls in Gurugram and Vasant Kunj, and premium office developments in Gurugram, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini. The Group also owns luxury hotels including The Leela Ambience Hotel & Residences, Gurugram and The Leela Ambience Hotel & Convention Centre, East Delhi.

With its in-house construction and development capabilities, the Delhi-headquartered Ambience Group has created a name for itself in the luxury real estate segment.

Creacions Gurgoan- Haryana RERA Number 318 of 2017 dated 17.10.2017 – Registered by AMBIENCE PROJECTS AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRIVATE LIMITED Tiverton Noida- UP RERA Number UPRERAPRJ4249 – Registered by AMBIENCE PRIVATE LIMITED About Ambience Group: Ambience Group is one of India's leading group in the real estate, hospitality, and education sectors. The group has created a name for itself in premium developments primarily in the National Capital Region with its in-house construction and development capabilities.

