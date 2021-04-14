Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Inspiring quotes by 'Architect of the Indian Constitution'

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only 'the architect of the Indian Constitution' but also a leader of equal rights. He fiercely fought for the rights of Dalits and other oppressed castes and classes and was an advocate for the upliftment of women.

The social reformer started Dalit Buddhist Movement in India. As many as five lakhs Dalits led by Ambedkar converted to Navayana Buddhism in 1956. Born on 14 April, 1891, his birthday is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti.

Here are some of the quotes by Ambedkar about society and rights that inspire people to work towards change:

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved"

"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle"

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you"

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die"

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society"

"The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahmanism"

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government"

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity"

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered"

"Cultivation of the mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence"

Also See: Ambedkar Jayanti 2021 Date: Baba Saheb's 130th birth anniversary on 14 April; significance of the day

Rare 1968 Marathi short film on BR Ambedkar acquired by National Film Archive of India

Read more on India by Firstpost.