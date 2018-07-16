Ambedkar, Gandhi did not want courts to divide India: Giriraj Singh on Shariat courts

Union Minister of State (IC) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh commented on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Muslim intellectuals and setting up of Shariat courts in India. Responding to this, the Union Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi talks of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, even takes the name of (Mahatma) Gandhi, but none of them said that courts should be set up to divide India further. All this is happening after Rahul shared his intellect with other intellectuals of minority communities."