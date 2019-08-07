Ambassadors of Israel, Sri Lanka and others pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

The officials of several embassies in New Delhi arrived at the residence of former union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away last night due to cardiac arrest at AIIMS Delhi. Officials from the embassies of Israel, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan were among the many foreign officials who paid tribute to the late BJP leader. Israel's Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, twhile talking to ANI, termed the death of Swaraj a great loss and she was a great friend of his country. Malka added that the late leader played a big role in the remarkable progress in India-Israel relationship. Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, also conveyed the heartfelt condolences on the death of Swaraj, and that his country was grateful for her contribution to India-Vietnam relations.