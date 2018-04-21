Ambanis throw Big Fat PARTY in the honour of Thomas Bach

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a bash at their plush residence in Mumbai city in honor of International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Dignitaries who attended the bash were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, chairman emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata, Aditya Thackrey, John Abraham, IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla, Indian boxer Vijender Singh, Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali, Aamir Khan, tennis star Leander Paes and others. The IOC President arrived in India to meet the newly-elected executive body of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).