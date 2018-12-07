Ambanis serve food to 5,100 people for Isha's wedding

A few days ahead of Isha Ambani's wedding, the Ambani family began a four-day 'Anna Seva' on Friday in Udaipur, as a mark of respect and gratitude to the city and served food to 5100 people. Seeking blessings for the upcoming wedding of their daughter with Anand Piramal on December 12, the family will serve food to the people (majority of them with special abilities), three times a day at the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur. Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were present at the ceremony, serving people and interacting with them. The 'Anna Seva' ceremony will coincide with the pre-wedding functions of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on December 8-9. Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others. Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.