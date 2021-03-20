Ambani Case: NIA Takes Over Mansukh Hiren’s Death Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.

A formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been issued to the NIA in this regard, sources told The Quint The case was so far being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Earlier on 8 March, the NIA had only taken over the case of explosives being discovered outside Antilia, which is being probed separately.

While former police officer Sachin Vaze had been arrested in the explosives case by the NIA, his alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiren’s death was still being probed by the ATS.

Mansukh Hiren Alleged Murder Case

Mansukh Hiren, who was the owner of the car before it was reported stolen just days before being discovered outside Antilia, was found dead on 5 March.

In a police complaint filed by Hiren’s family on 7 March, two days after his body was discovered in the Mumbra creek, his wife Kamala Hiren accused Vaze of murder and conspiracy to frame her husband in the case.

Detailing the family’s association with Vaze, Kamala Hiren said that the SUV was in Vaze’s possession for over three months until 5 February.

Hiren had reported the car to be stolen just days before it was found outside Antilia on 25 February.

While Hiren was being questioned by the ATS in the case for several days, Vaze was allegedly helping him through the procedures and had also suggested that Hiren surrender to the police, following which he would have helped him secure bail.

(With inputs from ANI.)

