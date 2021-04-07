Ambani Case: Court Allows CBI to Interrogate Vaze in NIA Custody

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday, 7 April, gave permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate arrested top-cop Sachin Vaze in NIA custody. The court also directed the CBI to coordinate the timings of the interrogation.



The NIA custody remand of Vaze has, further, been extended till Friday, 9 April.



Sachin Vaze was arrested in connection with the scare caused by explosives in a parked car near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, as well as with the death of Mansukh Hiren — the owner of the said car.

MORE DETAILS

Vaze’s lawyer is reported to have said that he’s not opposing NIA’s demand of remand, and added that Vaze is ready to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their probe.

Meanwhile, the court has also sent suspended Mumbai Police constables Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare, who were arrested in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death case, to NIA custody till 21 April.

Also Read: Ambani Case: Vaze Taken to CST as Part of Probe in Hiren’s Death

THE CASE

Vaze was arrested on 13 March, for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden vehicle near Ambani’s residence. The killing of Mansukh Hiren, the vehicle’s owner is also being probed with Vaze as the key suspect.

The probe into Mansukh Hiren’s death was being carried out by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the Union home ministry handed it over to the NIA.



Previously, a special NIA court had on Saturday, 3 April, extended Vaze’s custody till 7 April.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

The National Investigation Agency on Monday, 5 April, took suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai. This was done to recreate the incident where the CCTV footage captured Vaze boarding a train to Thane on the day of Mansukh Hiren’s murder at 7 pm on 4 March.

So far, the NIA is believed to have recovered eight cars linked to Vaze. It has also found several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 5,00,000 in cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc, from the vehicles from the Mithi river last week.

Story continues

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read: Had Warned Party Leaders That Vaze Could Create Problems: Raut

. Read more on India by The Quint.Ram Setu Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Tests COVID Negative Ambani Case: Court Allows CBI to Interrogate Vaze in NIA Custody . Read more on India by The Quint.