Ambani Bomb Scare | White Innova Trailed SUV With Gelatin: Sources

A white Innova that allegedly belonged to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, was trailing the Scorpio car laden with explosives while it was en route for Mukesh Ambani’s house on 25 February, ANI reported quoting sources.

The car (MH01 ZA403) that was brought to National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in the wee hours of Sunday, 14 March, was seen in the CCTV footage captured at Mulund Naka, trailing the Scorpio in which gelatin was planted near Antilia. The car also has ‘police’ written on the rear window.

Two drivers and two officers of the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) have also been summoned by the NIA for questioning in the matter, according to ANI.

Acording to The Indian Express, the car was taken into custody by the NIA from the Motor Transport department of Mumbai Police in Nagpada on Saturday night.

The NIA is now probing if Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, remanded to custody in an alleged connection with the case, was present at the spot near Antilia on the night of the incident, sources told ANI.

12-Day Custody for Sachin Vaze

A Special Court on Sunday remanded Vaze to NIA custody till 25 March. Vaze, who was earlier overseeing the case, was arrested on Saturday, 13 March, night after over 12 hours of questioning by the NIA.

Vaze was arrested after questioning related to the alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio that was found laden with explosives outside Ambani’s house.

In an FIR filed on 7 March, Hiren’s kin have alleged that Vaze was associated with the family for long before the car was found outside Ambani’s house. The family has alleged that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months before it was returned to Hiren and went missing the same day.

