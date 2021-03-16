Ambani Bomb Scare: Vaze Seized CCTV Footage From His Own Society

One day after Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze became the investigating officer in Mukesh Ambani’s bomb-scare probe, his team at the Mumbai Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on 27 February, visited his housing society and reportedly asked for all the CCTV footage available, The Indian Express reported.

This incident occurred at Saket Cooperative Housing Society in Thane West near the Mumbai-Agra highway.

An anonymous official from the society informed The Indian Express that the 4-member police team “initially made an oral request and were reluctant to put in a formal written request”. “It was only after the society said that it would not hand over the footage without a written demand did they write a letter,” the official said.

Vaze and his team had also taken possession of the CCTV footage and a register from a shop in Thane. The false number plates attached to the two vehicles involved in the Antilia incident were allegedly made in that shop.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the CIU did not mention these “seizures” as evidence in the case’s papers.

The owner of the shop, Navin Talreja, spoke to The Indian Express and said, “On 25 February, Sachin Vaze and four other policemen came to my shop and told me that they were investigating the Ambani case and that the car registration number may have been made at my shop. The next day, four of the officers came and took the DVR of the CCTV footage and the register where I maintain records.”

According to an NIA officer, the DVR and register are cardinal pieces of evidence as they can reveal the identity of the ones that got the fake number plates made.

Vaze’s Arrest

After taking over the probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vaze on Saturday night on suspicion of his team wanting to destroy evidence and his role in the placement of the car with explosives outside Ambani’s house.

Vaze was dismissed from service on Monday, NDTV reported.

Sources told The Indian Express that the NIA had probed five CIU policemen, including 2 APIs and Vaze. It is also recording statements of CIU officers Vaze and API Riyazuddin Kazi to find the “seized evidence”.

On Monday, 15 March, a report stated that the NIA had found out about a white Innova, under the ICU’S use, had been spotted trailing the Scorpio found outside Ambani’s house. The theft of the Scorpio, a week prior to it being parked outside Antilia, is also being investigated.

An ATS officer told the publication, “The Scorpio was stolen on February 17, and the ATS was investigating a lead that the vehicle remained parked in the housing society for days after that.”

The SUV was being used by auto interiors dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead on 5 March. Last week, his wife claimed that the Scorpio was in Vaze’s possession from November 2020 to 5 February, 2021.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV)

