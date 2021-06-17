Ambani Bomb Scare: NIA Arrests Former Mumbai Cop Pradeep Sharma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, 18 June, arrested Shiv Sena leader and former encounter specialist of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma, reported ANI. A raid had been conducted at his residence in Mumbai earlier on Thursday.

The arrest is in connection with the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February.

On 25 February, a Scorpio SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat letter was recovered near Antilia, the home of the Ambanis, and on 5 March, Hiren’s body was fished out of the wetlands in the Thane Creek.

Sharma, a former Senior Police Inspector and later a Shiv Sena activist, had been earlier interrogated by the NIA a few times last April.

Last week, the NIA had arrested Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav, both from a slum pocket in Kurar village of Malad east, for their roles in the twin cases, reported IANS.

Police sources said that after their custodial interrogation, more details about Sharma emerged and culminated in Thursday’s arrest.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested five others including former policemen like Sachin Vaze, Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, a convicted ex-cop Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside the Antilia and the alleged murder of Hiren, was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA.

Sharma is reported to be close to Vaze, and the duo had allegedly met in early-March.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)

