17 Mar 2021: Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh transferred

Amid the investigation into the Mukesh Ambani bomb threat case, Param Bir Singh was on Wednesday removed as the Mumbai Police chief and transferred.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh announced that Singh will now be posted as the Director-General Home Guard.

Hemant Nagrale will replace Singh as the new Commissioner of the Mumbai Police.

Here are more details.

Announcement: Maharashtra Home Minister made announcement on Twitter

Deshmukh tweeted in Marathi on Wednesday, "Big decision of the government. Hemant Nagarale will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner."

"Additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to Mr. Rajneesh Seth. Sanjay Pandey will be responsible for Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Paramveer Singh has the responsibility of the Home Guard," the tweet added.

Recent news: Maharashtra government facing flak over Ambani bomb scare

Singh's transfer comes as the Maharashtra government faces criticism for the bomb threat against billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani.

On February 25, the police found an abandoned Mahindra Scorpio parked near Ambani's 27-story home, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks.

An attached letter threatening the Ambanis was recovered.

Mansukh Hiren, who had reported the vehicle missing on February 18, was found dead earlier this month.

Arrest: Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested by NIA last week

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, one of the city's "encounter specialists," was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last Saturday in connection with the threat to the Ambanis. Vaze was initially probing the case.

Vaze was formerly a member of the Shiv Sena, the party leading the ruling alliance government in Maharashtra. The party is headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Controversy: Hiren's wife also accused Vaze of murder

Vaze became the center of the investigation after Hiren's death. Hiren's body was suspiciously fished out of the Kalwa creek in Mumbra.

His wife alleged that Vaze had borrowed the Mahindra Scorpio for four months and returned it on February 5.

She accused Vaze of murdering her husband.

The NIA reportedly said that Vaze planned the Ambani security threat to regain his lost glory.

Quote: Vaze planned bomb threat to regain lost glory: NIA

Vaze—who was suspended over a 2003 case of custodial killing and took a 16-year hiatus—allegedly wanted the limelight again, a senior NIA official told Hindustan Times.

The officer said, "He wanted to prove to Mumbai Police brass that he is still as good by solving a bomb conspiracy so he planned this whole episode to plant explosives outside Antilia."