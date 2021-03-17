Ambani Bomb Scare: Mercedes With Cash, SUV’s Number Plate Found

In a new development in the probe concerning the explosives-laden Scorpio SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 16 March, seized a black Mercedes Benz. According to the NIA, the car was used by arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze.

NIA IG Anil Shukla told news agency ANI, “NIA has seized a black colour Mercedes Benz. The number plate of the Scorpio car, more than Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note counting machine and some clothes recovered from it. Sachin Vaze used to drive this car but who it belongs to is being investigated.”

On Tuesday night at around 10 pm, the investigating body also conducted a search operation at the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) office of the Mumbai Crime Branch – Vaze’s workplace.

Laptops, iPads and some documents were also seized from his cabin.

Also Read: Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Mumbai Top Cop Sachin Vaze Suspended

Senior officers of the crime branch were not aware that the former officer had taken possession of all CCTV footage of his housing society, and the letter requesting the evidence was not found in the police records.

Senior officer also reportedly said that Vaze did not always give complete information about the investigation.

So far, seven people of the Mumbai Police have been questioned by the NIA. These include Nitin Alakanure, ACP, Milind Kathe, PI, Riyazuddin Qazi, API, and Prakash Oval, PSI.

A Scorpio SUV with explosives and a threat letter to Mukesh and Nita Ambani was found abandoned near Ambani's residential building on 25 February. The car was traced to a Thane-based auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, who had filed a stolen report with the police on 17 February.

On 5 March, Hiren was inexplicably found dead near Mumbai. His wife alleged that the first investigating officer in the case, Sachin Vaze had used the car for four months and accused the officer for having a role in Hiren’s demise.

The NIA subsequently took over the probe from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, and arrested Sachin Vaze on suspicion of his alleged role in the incident involving the explosives-lade SUV.

Story continues

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Amid Ambani Bomb Scare Row, Maha Govt Refutes Reports of Rift

. Read more on India by The Quint.Ambani Bomb Scare: Mercedes With Cash, SUV’s Number Plate FoundTake Chinese Vaccine in Order to Get Visa, Says New Rule by China . Read more on India by The Quint.