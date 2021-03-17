Ambani Bomb Scare: All Data From Vaze’s Laptop Reportedly Deleted

Following the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) search operation at Sachin Vaze’s office on Monday, the body investigating the case of the explosives-laden Scorpio outside the Ambani residence, informed that a laptop was seized from Vaze’s cabin, but all of its data had already been deleted, news agency ANI reported.

On being asked for his cellphone by the NIA, Vaze reportedly said that he had ‘dropped’ it somewhere. However, according to the agency, he had intentionally thrown it away.

One day after Assistant Police Inspector Vaze became the investigating officer in the bomb-scare probe, his team at the Mumbai Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) had visited his housing society and reportedly asked for all the available CCTV footage.

Sources told The Quint that the CIU did not mention the seizure as evidence in the case’s papers.

The NIA also reported that in the CCTV footage, the former police official could be seen with his head covered with a large handkerchief in a bid to hide his identity. He was spotted wearing an oversized kurta-pajama, perceptibly to hide his body language, ANI reported.

The Case So Far

After taking over the probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Vaze on Saturday night for his alleged role in the placement of the Scorpio, which was carrying explosives and a threat note addressed Mukesh and Nita Ambani, outside Antilia, the couple’s house.

Upon investigation, the car was traced to a Thane-based auto parts dealer, Mansukh Hiren, who had filed a stolen report for the vehicle with the police on 17 February.

On 5 March, Hiren was mysteriously found dead near Mumbai. His wife alleged that the first investigating officer in the case, Vaze, had used the car for four months and also accused the officer for playing a role in Hiren’s death.

On Wednesday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to provide proper security to Hiren’s wife and children.

(With inputs from ANI)

