Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Top Cop Sachin Vaze Arrested by NIA

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze, overlooking the case related to the explosives discovered in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, was arrested on Saturday, 13 March night after over 12 hours of questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Vaze was arrested after questioning related to the alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio that was found laden with explosives outside Ambani’s house.

Vaze was arrested under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable or otherwise), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908, ANI quoted NIA as saying.

Vaze’s arrest comes just a day after he moved for anticipatory bail in the Thane district and sessions court on Friday, following which the court refused to grant him interim protection and kept the plea for hearing on 19 March.

Vaze’s Alleged Involvement in the Case

In an FIR filed on 7 March, Hiren’s kin have alleged that Vaze was associated with the family for long before the car was found outside Ambani’s house. The family has alleged that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months before it was returned to Hiren and went missing the same day.

Vimala, Mansukh Hiren’s wife, had alleged in the FIR that Vaze was involved in the alleged conspiracy to frame her husband and had allegedly murdered him.

Vaze’s alleged association with Hiren had raked up a storm in the Maharashtra politics with the Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition demanding for his immediate suspension and arrest and accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of trying to shield Vaze for his links with the Shiv Sena.

After the Opposition upped the ante, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on 10 March announced that Vaze would be removed from the Crime Branch and posted to a different department.

The investigation into the recovery of explosives from the car near Antilla was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the ATS on 8 March.

