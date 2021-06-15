Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Makes Two More Arrests From Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 15 June, arrested two people from Mumbai in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

The NIA arrested the duo while probing the recovery of the explosives from an SUV outside the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in the month of February this year.

The arrested men have been identified as Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav, hailing from Kurar village in Malad. A special court has remanded them in NIA custody till 21 June.

Earlier, a total of four policemen, including three officers and a police constable, and a cricket bookie were arrested in connection with the Ambani bomb scare case.

An NIA official stated that the names of the arrested duo cropped up during the ongoing investigation of the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was allegedly the owner of the SUV from which the explosives were recovered. Hiren’s body was found in a creek in Thane on 5 March.

“Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Assistant Police inspector Sachin Waze, who is now dismissed from the service, is the prime accused in the case.

Antilia Bomb Scare Case

On 25 February, a SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks, was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The local police were informed of the unattended vehicle by Ambani’s security team.

The bomb squad reportedly after examining the vehicle confirmed that the explosive gelatin sticks were found inside the car and that it was not an assembled explosive device.

(With inputs from PTI.)

