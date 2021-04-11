Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Arrests Mumbai Cop Riyaz Kazi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi in Mumbai, for allegedly helping Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

An NIA special holiday special court on Sunday, 11 April, sent Kazi to NIA custody till 16 April, reported ANI. He was reportedly arrested on Saturday night, an NIA official told IANS.

The official said that he was arrested after his role was identified by the anti-terror probe agency.

Former Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on 13 March in a connection with case related to the recovery of explosives from the vehicle outside Ambani's house.

The agency has recorded the statement of Kazi along with several others such as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the case.

Mansukh Hiren Death Case

The NIA has also taken over the probe into the death of Mumbai-based businessman Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead in the Thane Creek wetlands on 5 March.

The NIA has till date seized around six high-end cars/SUVs, including two Mercedes, a Scorpio, an Innova and a Toyota LandCruiser Prado.

While some of these vehicles were used by Vaze, some were also driven by Hiren.

