Ambani Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Arrested Cop Vaze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 24 March, invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against former API Sachin Vaze who was arrested by the agency in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

Vaze, who is the prime suspect in the case of explosives being planted outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February and the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the explosives-laden SUV – was arrested on 13 March and was remanded to the custody of the NIA till 25 March.

The NIA on Wednesday also took custody of the two accused arrested in the case of Hiren’s alleged murder by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Meanwhile, the Thane court on Wednesday ordered the ATS to hand over Mansukh investigation to the NIA, after the latter informed a special court that the ATS was delaying handing over necessary files and details even three days after having been instructed to do so, NDTV reported.

The Sachin Vaze Case

Vaze is accused to have conspired to plant the SUV outside Ambani’s residence and later killing its owner Mansukh Hiren.

In a parallel investigation being conducted by the Maharashtra ATS, Vaze has been alleged to be the key conspirator in Hiren’s killing.

The ATS has arrested two people in the case, a cop named Vinayak Shinde and a bookie named Naresh Dhare. Dhare is said to have bought a sim card for Shinde, using which the latter had called Hiren to meet him before he was found dead.

The ATS has alleged that Shinde was an aide of Vaze and had made the phone call to Hiren at his behest.

However, Vaze’s motive is still unclear. Both cases have now been taken over by the NIA.

In an FIR filed by Mansukh’s wife Kamala Hiren, she had detailed Vaze’s alleged association with the family and claimed that the car was in Vaze’s possession for months until 5 February.

After his transfer from the Crime Investigation Unit by the Maharashtra government amid political pressure, Vaze was suspended from the force following his arrest on 13 March.

