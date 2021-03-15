Ambani Bomb Scare Case: Mumbai Top Cop Sachin Vaze Suspended

High-profile Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension by an order of the Additional CP Special Branch, Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya told ANI on Monday, 15 March.

On Sunday, a special court had remanded Vaze to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till 25 March in the case related to explosives discovered in a car outside Mukesh Ambani’s house, Livelaw reported.

Vaze, who was earlier overseeing the case, was arrested on Saturday night after over 12 hours of questioning by the NIA.

The cop was arrested after questioning related to the alleged links with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Ambani’s house.

He was arrested under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc, with intent to commit forgery punishable or otherwise), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, ANI quoted NIA as stating.

Vaze’s arrest came just a day after he moved for anticipatory bail in the Thane district and sessions court on Friday, following which the court refused to grant him interim protection and kept the plea for hearing on 19 March.

Decision to Transfer Vaze

On Wednesday, 10 March, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in the state Legislative Assembly that Vaze would be removed from the Crime Branch and transferred to a different department.

“It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the case of Mansukh Hiren’s death,” Deshmukh said, according to ANI.

In an FIR registered on 7 March, Hiren’s family levelled serious allegations against Vaze and accused him of his murder.

Vimala, Hiren’s wife, alleged in the FIR that Vaze was involved in the conspiracy to frame her husband and had murdered him. Vaze’s alleged association with Hiren had raked up a storm in Maharashtra politics with the Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition demanding his immediate suspension and arrest and accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of trying to shield Vaze for his links with the Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from ANI.)

