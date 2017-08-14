Amazon refunding customers who bought 'unverified' eclipse glasses

San Francisco, Aug 14 (IANS) E-commerce giant Amazon is offering refunds to customers who purchased eclipse glasses from the platform and warned them not to use the spectacles to view the total solar eclipse that will occur on August 21.

The company began notifying the buyers about the "unverified" glasses on Saturday. Those who did not receive a recall email are safe to use the ones they purchased, CNET reported on Sunday.

"We recommend that you do not use this product to view the sun or the eclipse," the email issuing the warning read.

Amazon said it issued the recall over concerns with the quality of the glasses.

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards.

"We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard," the company added.

The solar eclipse will cross the US from Oregon to South Carolina over the course of an hour-and-a-half and 14 US states will experience night-like darkness for approximately two minutes in the middle of the day.

In India, the Delhi-based Science Popularisation Association of Communicators and Educators will live-stream the upcoming celestial event from the US.

The live streaming will be done from Idaho using a 50 mm f/5 finderscope, a small auxiliary telescope mounted on an Astrotrac tracker -- the main astronomical telescope -- to follow the Sun.

The device will have a webcam and a solar filter fitted to it, which will enable streaming directly on the official YouTube channel of Space India and will also be available on the organisation's website.

--IANS

sku/ksk/mr