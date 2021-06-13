Amazon Offers Online Course in Machine Learning

Amazon India has launched the ML Summer School, which is an integrated learning experience for students to learn applied Machine Learning (ML) skills. The three-day course will cover the fundamental concepts in Machine Learning besides offering practical industry applications.

Students will be selected through an online assessment. The program will help train students in ML and address the growing demand for talent with this skillset across various industries.

Students will get to learn first-hand on how advanced ML techniques such as Deep Learning and Probabilistic Graphical Models can be leveraged to solve specific business problems in the e-commerce domain such as demand forecasting, catalogue quality, product recommendations, search ranking and online advertising.

They will also have access to the Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference where they can learn about technology trends in industry through presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world.

The ML Summer School has collaborated with universities to provide hands-on learning experiences to students who are passionate to learn more about ML applications in industry, says Rajeev Rastogi, VP – India Machine Learning at Amazon.

A batch of students from select tech campuses in India will be presented with the opportunity to engage through virtual classroom tutorials followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon. For students with prior exposure to certain areas of ML, the program can act as a refresher course, while additionally providing a practical perspective on ML applications in industry.

ML Summer School is open to engineering students in their pre-final/final year of Bachelors, Masters or PhD studies across select tech campuses in 2021, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, IIIT Bangalore, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli, NIT Surathkal, NIT Warangal, Anna University and Delhi Technological University (DTU).

