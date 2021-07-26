Amazon May Soon Allow Users to Pay in Bitcoin, Ether & Other Cryptocurrencies

E-commerce giant Amazon will soon allow users to pay in cryptocurrencies, after Amazon's latest job listing reveals that the company is hiring for a digital currency and blockchain product lead for its payments team.

The latest job posting read, 'seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap'.

"You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities," the company posted.

The job posting also reveals that the product lead will work closely with teams across Amazon, including AWS to develop the roadmap for the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.

The new digital currency and blockchain product lead would 'need to operate with a high level of autonomy and operate analytically, working backwards from data and customer insights to build new and innovative solutions to unsolved problems', the company further said.

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also confirmed that the company is 'most likely' going to resume taking Bitcoin payments after some due diligence on the improvements in the energy mix used to mine the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Soars Toward $40,000 Mark

Bitcoin on Monday soared to $40,000, after speculations that Amazon will soon accept Bitcoin as a payment mode.

Bitcoin rose 15 percent to $39,681. Other coins also rallied, including second-ranked Ether.

(With inputs from IANS)

