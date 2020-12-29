'Amazon Kindle Full of E-Books on Porn Literature & Rape Fantasies', Reports Twitter User, NCW Issues Content Advisory to Amazon

New Delhi, December 29: The National Commission for Women wrote to Amazon India to take all measures to stop the transmission of any content that may "perpetrate and promote crime against women and convey a wrong message to the society". The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written the letter after taking suo motu cognisance of a Twitter post wherein it is alleged that Amazon’s Kindle contains e-books on porn literature and even rape fantasies.

According to reports, the statement said, " E-commerce websites shall not be instrumental in the dissemination of pornographic and rape content as it violates provisions of law." Delhi Police Register FIR in Woman's Sexual Exploitation Case After NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Intervenes.

Here's what a Twitter user had complained:

Amazon’s Kindle is full of e-books on porn literature & even rape fantasies featuring Muslim men & Hindu women. With titles like ‘Hindu wife’s affair with Muslim lover’, covers showing skull cap-wearing men & bindi-wearing women. Scores of books by dozens of authors.

Report soon pic.twitter.com/V5XTb7wLIS — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) December 28, 2020

NCW Writes to Amazon:

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has addressed a letter to @amazonIN to take all the measures to stop the transmission of any such content that may perpetrate and promote crime against women. https://t.co/VO0u5McfMN — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 28, 2020

The journalist who complained and urged NCW to take action mentioned in her post that e-books contain rape fantasies featuring Muslim men and Hindu women. With titles like ‘Hindu wife’s affair with Muslim lover’, covers showing skull cap-wearing men & bindi-wearing women.