'Amazon Kindle Full of E-Books on Porn Literature & Rape Fantasies', Reports Twitter User, NCW Issues Content Advisory to Amazon

Team Latestly
·2-min read

New Delhi, December 29: The National Commission for Women wrote to Amazon India to take all measures to stop the transmission of any content that may "perpetrate and promote crime against women and convey a wrong message to the society". The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written the letter after taking suo motu cognisance of a Twitter post wherein it is alleged that Amazon’s Kindle contains e-books on porn literature and even rape fantasies.

According to reports, the statement said, " E-commerce websites shall not be instrumental in the dissemination of pornographic and rape content as it violates provisions of law." Delhi Police Register FIR in Woman's Sexual Exploitation Case After NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Intervenes.

Here's what a Twitter user had complained:

NCW Writes to Amazon:

The journalist who complained and urged NCW to take action mentioned in her post that e-books contain rape fantasies featuring Muslim men and Hindu women. With titles like ‘Hindu wife’s affair with Muslim lover’, covers showing skull cap-wearing men & bindi-wearing women.

