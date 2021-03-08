Amazon India Expands Amazon Food Delivery Service Across 62 Key Locations in Bengaluru

Amazon India has announced the expansion of Amazon Food, its food delivery service across Bengaluru. Amazon Food is now available across 62 pin codes, covering key localities such as Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar and many more. The expansion of the service will allow customers in Bengaluru to order from a host of restaurants and cloud kitchens.

Amazon Food can be accessed on the Amazon app or by clicking on the ‘Food’ icon in the category bar. Users can also search ‘Amazon Food’ or by selecting ‘Amazon Food’ under ‘Shop by Category.’ Prime members get free delivery on all their orders, while other customers will have to pay a delivery fee of Rs 19 for their orders from Amazon Food. As a limited period offer, packaging fees are waived off for all customers. They can enjoy amazing offers from restaurants along with Amazon Pay cashback. Amazon Food is available for ordering from 7 AM to 11 PM every day.

Speaking over the development, Sameer Khetarpal, Director of Category Management at Amazon India said, “With the expansion of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, we continue in our endeavour to offer unmatched convenience and value while being a part of their everyday lives. Amazon Food brings some of the city’s top restaurants including national outlets and as well as local favourites which are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols.”

Some of the brands available on Amazon Food include Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, and Chai Point. Several local chains such as Adiga’s, Empire, A2B, Anand Sweets, Kannan Cafe, Toscano, Toit, Burma Burma, Mamagoto, Brik Oven, Gilly’s, Big Pitcher, Kapoor’s Cafe, Chinita, and Windmills Craftworks are also available. First launched in May 2020, Amazon Food entered the Indian market months after Uber Eats’ exit from the country. The delivery service competes directly against aggregators such as Swiggy and Zomato.