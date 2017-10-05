Amavi replaces injured Kurzawa, earns first France call-up

Paris, Oct 5 (IANS) Marseille defender Jordan Amavi earned his first call-up by French football squad to replace Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa, who injured his left knee in a training session.

According to French Football Federation (FFF), Kurzawa sprained his left knee ligament in the Monday afternoon training session at Clairefontaine, the team's training base outside Paris, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Despite two days of intensive care, his condition does not allow him to be fit for the two international matches to come," said FFF.

Before Kurzawa's withdrawal, another defender, Laurent Koscielny, left the 24-strong team following his Achilles problem and was replaced by Marseille's Adil Rami.

Paul Pogba, Benjamin Mendy and Ousmane Dembele were also absent from the squad.

Nine group winners of European qualifiers will automatically secure spots in World Cup finals while the best eight group runners-up will fight for the remaining four tickets to Russia.

Currently leading Group A with one-point advantage over Sweden, France are aware that all six points from the following two encounters against Bulgaria and Belarus will secure them a spot in the finals of 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Following are France's 24-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Christophe Jallet (Nice), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Jordan Amavi (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Arsenal), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

--IANS

pur/mr