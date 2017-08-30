Amateur cycling championship to be held in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Grand Delhi Sportive amateur cycling championship will take place from the Track and Trail Store in Lajpat Nagar here on September 3.

The competition will comprise an 88 km endurance race followed by a 46 kms ride. Both the competitions will start and end at Lajpat Nagar with pitstops in different locations of the city.

The longer format of the championship will be the competitive leg of the sportive, while the shorter segment will be a leisure ride.

The top three finishers in the men and women categories in the 102 km endurance race will book a place for an accredited championship race (Grand Finale) with the leaders from other cities across India.

