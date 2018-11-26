Amarinder Singh warns Pak Army Chief from Kartarpur Corridor Ceremony

Speaking at the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday warned Pakistan saying 'nobody is allowed enter the border of India and vitiate its atmosphere'. "I would like to ask Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa something, as a soldier. Which army teaches you to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which army teaches to send people to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardness," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.