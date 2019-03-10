Amarinder Singh chairs Punjab Congress screening committee meeting in Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh chaired Punjab Congress screening committee meeting in Delhi today. The meeting was attended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, party in-charge for Punjab Asha Kumari and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. The screening panel meeting finalised the dockets on potential candidates to be sent for final clearance by the Congress central election committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will take the final call as the state Congress eyes Mission 13.