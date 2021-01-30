Amarinder hits out at BJP leader Tarun Chugh

·3-min read

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at BJP leader Tarun Chugh for his remark on his 'Army background' and termed it as “reprehensible”.

“What does the BJP or its leadership know of the Army honour or the grace of the national flag, in which the bodies of our Punjabi brothers come wrapped from the borders every second day?” he asked Chugh.

The BJP national general secretary on Friday had alleged that Amarinder Singh was “insulting” his Army background and the grace of Republic Day by supporting 'farmers' who “insulted” the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The CM said, “We in Punjab know the pain of seeing the bodies of our sons and brothers coming home every second day, wrapped in the national flag.” 'The BJP clearly has no empathy or sensitivity towards the soldiers losing their lives to protect India's honour and integrity. Neither Chugh nor his party could relate to the anguish of those very soldiers on seeing their farmer fathers and brothers being beaten up and tear-gassed while fighting for their rights,' said the CM in a statement here.

Amarinder slammed Chugh for “deliberately spreading lies” on an issue relating to the honour of the brave Indian soldiers fighting for the safety and security of the nation at the borders.

Lambasting Chugh over his remarks on the 'Republic Day grace', he said the BJP, which had systematically “ripped” the Constitutional fabric apart over the past six years and most notably over the “draconian” farm laws, had “lost all moral and ethical right to talk of the honour of the R-day”.

“What was wrong in my statement that maligning the farmers (for the Red Fort violence) could cause the morale of the armed forces, 20 per cent of which is from Punjab, to go down? “How does that amount to insulting the Republic Day grace and my own Army background?” asked Amarinder, hitting out at Chugh for 'misleading' people with 'baseless' allegations.

“What happened to the grace of the Republic Day when the Central government “trampled over” the federal and Constitutional rights of the states to unilaterally bring in the farm ordinances without consulting anyone? “Where is the grace in letting the poor farmers, who are feeding you along with the billion-plus people of India every day, shiver out in the cold on the roads, with many of them dying out there?” asked the chief minister.

Reacting to Chugh's “unfounded accusations” that he had backed those who had insulted the tricolour at the Red Fort, Amarinder Singh asserted that far from supporting anyone involved in the Red Fort violence in any way, “I was among the first to outright condemn the violence and the dishonour to the symbol of independent India”.

The chief minister, however, reiterated that he did not believe it was farmers who created the trouble, and alleged it was miscreants, including BJP's own supporters, who were seen “inciting” the trouble at the historic Red Fort in the national capital on the Republic Day.

He reiterated his demand for a thorough probe into the incident to expose the conspiracy and unveil the role, if any, of any political party or any third country. PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

Latest stories

  • Novavax Vaccine’s Nearly 90% Efficacy Sparks Hope in India as Serum Institute Seeks Local Trial Nod

    Novavax vaccine had higher efficacy against the original coronavirus strain, 95.6 per cent, and 85.6 per cent against the more deadly and easily transmissible UK variant.

  • China-US Military Relations Stand at New Historical Starting Point, Says Beijing

    Putting frictions aside for now, China says relations between the Chinese and U.S. militaries are at a new historical starting point and should focus on cooperation and avoiding confrontations.

  • What is Economic Survey? Here's All You Need to Know as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2020-21 in Budget Session of Parliament Today

    The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the Budget, but this year as the Budget follows the weekend, the Economic Survey will be presented earlier than usual.

  • Padma Awards, A Reflection of PM Modi's Statesmanship

    Gone are the days when getting a Padma Award was a far fetched dream for the common man.

  • We Will Bring AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine From India, Says Mexico President

    Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

  • Another Vaccine in India? Poonawalla Says Covovax Shown ‘Excellent Results’, Hopes to Launch it by June

    Poonawalla said that SII's partnership with Novavax, a vaccine undergoing trials for effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, has published 'excellent efficacy results'.

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Turn Tables: Why BJP Govt Underestimated Him

    BJP may have underestimated Tikait due to its belief that it has destroyed agrarian and Jat politics in West UP

  • Australian Open: No Complaints but Quarantine Differentials Were a Mistake, Says Alexander Zverev

    Alexander Zverev said allowing top players like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal more salubrious isolation conditions was a mistake.

  • Hours After Announcing Hunger Strike in Support of Farmers, Anna Hazare Calls it Off

    He announced his decision in the presence of senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

  • Almost Rs 10 Lakh Crore Lost Ahead of Budget as Markets Register Continuous Fall

    Last week, BSE Sensex slipped 2,592.77 points or 5.3 percent to end at 46,285.77 and while the Nifty50 fell 737.3 points or 5 percent to finish at 13,634.60 levels.

  • Covid-19 Pandemic Pushed Us Into a Global Work-From-Home Experiment. But Will it Last?

    41% of the workforce in India is dealing with increased stress levels because of the blurred lines between work and personal life. The blurring of lines is as a result of increased communication with colleagues and fewer boundaries.

  • Delhi riots: Sessions court dismisses bail pleas of Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal in UAPA case

    Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that in a case of a conspiracy of such a large scale, not having a video was not so vital as generally conspiracy, by its very nature, is hatched in secrecy, and not having videos of such a conspiracy was obvious rather than doubtful

  • Republicans Condemned Trump. Now They're Seeking His Help.

    Just two weeks ago, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy declared Donald Trump culpable in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Thursday, he was seeking his political support.

  • Farmers to Celebrate 30 Jan as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas,’ Observe Fast

    Catch all live updates of the farmers’ agitation here.

  • Republic TV Files Defamation Case Against Times Now’s Navika Kumar

    The petition alleged that Republic TV has been the target of a “vicious, vindictive and malice driven exercise”.

  • Dramatic drop in Covid cases gives India hope of return to normal life

    Swimming pools, cinemas and theatres to be allowed to operate at full capacity from 1 February Artists were tested for Covid-19 before taking part in an event ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajat Gupta/EPA India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed it has “successfully contained the pandemic” and “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as the country of 1.34 billion people reported just 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a stark contrast to the 90,000 cases a day being reported in September. With more than 10.7m coronavirus cases, India still has the second highest number in the world, but over the past two months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, despite little by way of restrictions to prevent the spread of infection. Restaurants, bars, shops and markets have been open across the country, people are working in offices and factories, religious festivals have taken place and internal movement has been allowed. Schools have remained partially closed, however, and international borders are closed for all but business travel. Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, a senior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, said they did not have a single Covid-19 patient. “Cases have fallen very rapidly,” he said. “There was a surge two months ago but now we are not seeing any patients admitted to the Covid ward. There is not a single Covid patient in our hospital right now. It has not been this low since April.” Mohapatra said it was a relief to have the pressure taken off but said doctors did not feel this marked the end of India’s battle with Covid-19. “This virus has behaved differently from all of our expectations and from all of our previous experience,” he said. “So the mood amongst doctors is not jubilation right now, we feel this might be the lull before the storm. We are just waiting to see what form it will take next.” On Thursday, in light of the low infection rate, the government announced a lifting of some of the remaining curbs, allowing swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and exhibition halls to operate at full capacity from 1 February. Hospitals were instructed to resume all surgeries and procedures that had been put on hold and there was an indication that the current 200-person limit on events would soon be loosened. One of the explanations put forward for the low infection rate, particularly in cities such as Delhi that were once Covid-19 hotspots, is the high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies from exposure to the virus, particularly in India’s densely populated urban areas. A recent serosurvey carried out by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control found that between 50% and 60% of residents had antibodies, which would mean the city has almost achieved herd immunity. According to the World Health Organization, between 60% and 70% immunity is needed to break the chain of transmission. Shahid Jameel, a virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said: “All data and models suggest that sufficient numbers of people in India have been exposed to the virus. This is the only logical explanation why, despite low compliance on masks and physical distancing – the latter not even possible in dense cities – India did not see a surge after the festive season in October and November.” Jameel added: “This, together with better innate immunity as a result of high infectious disease load, is most likely the reason for a continuing decline in numbers.” The decline in cases has proved particularly good news for India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry, which has been hit hard by restrictions. Mayank Vij, who runs wedding planning agency Amantran Weddings, said April and May looked set to be booming months. “As coronavirus cases have fallen, we have wedding inquiries shoot up and weddings have started to happen regularly. In the next few months it will be the busiest it’s been for more than a year,” he said. However, he added that the legal restriction on numbers and lingering infection fears had already had a lasting impact on the industry. “Budgets have been cut and people have realised they prefer intimate destination weddings of just 100 or so family and friends, rather than huge elaborate weddings of thousands of people in the big cities. I think that is here to stay,” Vij said. Throughout the pandemic, India’s death rate from infection has remained lower than the global average, with a total of 154,000 deaths. The low mortality has been attributed to the country’s young population, with 50% of people under the age of 25, and the prevalence of communicable diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis, which some researchers believe could make the immune system more resilient to coronavirus. Nonetheless, with over 70% of the new cases concentrated in seven states, for some areas of the country the pandemic is far from over. Kerala, which was once credited for containing the virus more effectively than any other state, now accounts for almost half of India’s new cases. About 90% of intensive care beds in the state are occupied and the government said it may resort to establishing makeshift hospitals if patient numbers continue to rise. Doctors and government officials are hoping that rollout of the vaccine will keep the virus contained. So far 2.4 million Indians, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the programme began on 16 January. But the programme has been plagued by widespread issues of reluctance and low uptake, throwing India’s target of vaccinating 300 million people by August into question.

  • Disarms Warning Systems, Makes Immune Cells Misfire: How Covid-19 Turns the Body Against Itself

    A spate of new studies suggests a insidious consequence: The Covid-19 infection can trigger the production of antibodies that mistakenly attack the patient’s own tissues instead of the virus.

  • WWE SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion Makes a Return, Bianca Belair Wins Grudge Match

    Braun Strowman made a stunning return on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown as Bianca Belair avenged her loss to Bayley.

  • Centre's Proposal to Suspend Farm Laws Still Stands, PM Modi Tells All-party Meeting

    Citing Modi's address at the virtual meeting, sources said he told leaders that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was just a phone call away for the protesting farmers.

  • 1.7 Cr Infected, 1.4 Cr Recovered, 3 Mn Vaccinated: Tracking a Year Since India Recorded 1st Covid Case

    As against the United States which took 18 days and the United Kingdom which took 36 days to cover three million vaccinations, India reached the milestone in just 13 days.