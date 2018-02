Rotomac Global Pvt. Ltd. pen brand owner Vikram Kothari, who has taken a loan of Rs 800 crore from five state-owned banks on his clarification of fleeing from the country, said that he is not going to leave India. "I am a resident of Kanpur and I will stay her, there is no other country greater than India", he added. CBI on Monday filed a case and raided his Kanpur residence.