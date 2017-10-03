'I am not a fool to return my National Awards', clarifies actor Prakash Raaj

Actor Prakash Raj, who recently made headlines after he lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder, has clarified that he will not return his National awards. Raaj, who is known for playing villain roles in films, recently posted a video on his Twitter handle, wherein he clarified that he had no intention of returning the awards given in recognition of his talent. The 'Singham' actor, in his address after inaugurating the 11th state meet of the Left-oriented Democratic Youth Federation of India, lashed out at PM for maintaining silence over his 'followers' celebrating the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He likened the PM's silence to an "actor trying to please his followers."